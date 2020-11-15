Lindsay Arnold Says She's "Proud" of Her Body 11 Days After Giving Birth to Her First Baby

Lindsay Arnold is taking a moment to celebrate her postpartum body.

It was just this month that the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Sam Cusick. The couple recently revealed they named their newborn daughter, Sage Jill Cusick.

And now, Lindsay is sharing updates on her first few weeks as a new mom.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the reality TV personality took to Instagram to praise her body's transformation since giving birth to her little one.

"11 days postpartum," she began her post. "Feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her."

"I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top [sic] shape," the professional dancer added, "but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's [sic] tired/sore muscles, sore nipples, and my new c section [sic] scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time."