Tyler Hubbard's Kids "Knock on His Door Every Day" to Hug Him as He Quarantines

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard knows his kids are there for him, even if they can't be together right now.

On Nov. 14, Tyler's wife Hayley Hubbard posted a pic on Instagram of the couple's two older children Olivia, 2, and Luca, 16 months standing outside Tyler's tour bus. The country singer is isolating away from his family in the driveway of their home after testing positive for the coronavirus. Hayley wrote in the caption, "They knock on his door every day hoping it's the day they get to hug him."

Tyler tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the Country Music Awards and announced the news through Instagram on Nov. 9.

"Some of y'all guessed it.....Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus," he shared, along with a selfie taken in his new home for the foreseeable future. "Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Just days earlier, the singer posted a photo of the tour bus on Instagram, asking fans in the caption, "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?"