Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need to Undergo Surgery Following Birth

Christina Perri is keeping her fans up to date on her pregnancy, as she prepares to give birth to her second child.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram Stories that she was hospitalized due to pregnancy complications.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," she shared on Nov. 10. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."

According to multiple outlets, the "Jar of Hearts" singer updated her one million followers on Thursday, Nov. 12 on Instagram Stories—which has since expired. The expectant mother said she had been released from the hospital and was reunited with her husband Paul Costabile and their two-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley Costabile.

"I slept, finally, and just had a nice little morning with Carmella," she shared, per Entertainment Tonight's website. "I'm feeling really grateful that I got to come last night and that I got to come home with a baby inside for a little bit longer."

Despite being released from the hospital, Christina said there are still a few complications and that her little one will need to undergo surgery after birth.