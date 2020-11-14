E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Prince Charles Celebrates 72nd Birthday and Gets Sweet Tributes From Royal Family

See the sweet birthday love Prince Charles received from the Royal Family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, on his 72nd birthday on Saturday, Nov. 14.

By Corinne Heller Nov 14, 2020 8:11 PMTags
BirthdaysRoyalsPrince Charles
Related: Will Queen Elizabeth Pass the Throne Down to Prince Charles?

Happy birthday to Prince Charles, who turned 72 on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the heir apparent to the British throne received many sweet birthday wishes from the Royal Family on Instagram.

A photo of a smiling Charles was posted on his eldest son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's Kensington Royal Instagram page. The post read, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales!"

The Queen's Instagram page posted a black and white photo of the ceremonial monarch sitting with an infant Charles, taken in 1948, was posted. The vintage picture shows Elizabeth sitting and smiling while holding her son, who is wearing a dress, as was customary during the time.

"Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" the post read. "Follow our link in bio to find out more about His Royal Highness's life and work. #happybirthdayhrh."

photos
The Surprising History Behind the Royal Family's Official and Unofficial Rules and Protocol

The Queen's Instagram page also featured a 2016 photo of Charles and his mother sitting and smiling at each other as they attend the Braemar Gathering, an annual sporting event in Scotland.

PA Images via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

2

Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Collection Is Inspired by The Grinch

3

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes for Donation to Controversial Group

Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle have not issued a public birthday greeting to the Prince of Wales. They no longer have an official Instagram account since they stepped away from their Royal duties in March and made North America their new home.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A photo of Charles was also posted on the Instagram page of Clarence House, which represents him and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. In the pic, the Prince of Wales stands amid a backdrop of fall foliage wearing a green tartan Scottish kilt with a tan sporran, or pouch. The post read, "Thank you for all the well wishes on The Prince of Wales's 72nd Birthday!"

It has been an eventful year for Charles, who notably suffered a health scare: He contracted COVID-19 in March. The prince said he experienced mild symptoms, and has since made a full recovery. Multiple reports said that due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom, there will be no traditional ceremonies or gun salutes honoring Charles for his birthday this year. 

Instead, Charles is spending his birthday in Berlin. He and Camilla arrived there on Saturday morning and plan to attend the Central Remembrance Ceremony commemorating Germany's annual National Day of Mourning on Sunday. He is also scheduled to give a speech at the event. It will mark the first time a British Royal has attended the event.

Clarence House had said in a statement last week, "The National Day of Mourning will this year focus on the German-British friendship, which has grown in the 75 years since the end of the Second World War. The event pays tribute to the Allied commitment to the liberation from Nazi occupation and to the reconstruction, re-democratisation and subsequent reunification of Germany. It remembers all victims of war and tyranny."

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

2

Kylie Jenner’s New Beauty Collection Is Inspired by The Grinch

3

Melissa McCarthy Apologizes for Donation to Controversial Group

4

Watch Ryan Reynolds Gush Over His Family During Interview With Kids

5

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up After Nearly 10 Years

Latest News

Pregnant Christina Perri Says Her Baby Will Need Surgery After Birth

Prince Charles Turns 72 and Gets Sweet Royal Birthday Tributes

Love Is Blind's Amber and Matt Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

Update!

Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 3

Chris Randone Feels "Truly Broken" Over Ex Krystal Nielson's Pregnancy

Jonathan Scott Responds Perfectly to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

How to Watch All the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Nominated Movies