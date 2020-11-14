Love Is Blind Stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Celebrate Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Related : Giannina & Damian After "Love Is Blind" Wedding Disaster: “The Rundown”

It's a tale as old as time. Boy meets girl. Boy and girl fall in love. Boy and girl get engaged...in a privacy pod without ever having seen each other in the flesh. At least that's how things went down for Love is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, who got married in November 2018 on the Netflix reality series after their unusual courtship.

But despite their unusual courtship, the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Nov. 13, proving to Love is Blind fans that their love is still going strong.

In a selfie of him snuggling up to Amber, Matt wrote on Instagram, "Here's to 2 years and a million more years together."

Amber shared a steamier photo of her kissing her husband on the beach in Antigua. She gushed over Matt in the Instagram caption, writing, "Two years ago today since we officially said "I do"... and I still can't keep my hands off you! Happy 2yr Wedding Anniversary to my frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby. I LOVE YOU @barnettisblind."

The couple gave details of their big anniversary plans in their Instagram Stories as well.