Jonathan Scott Has the Perfect Response to Zooey Deschanel Engagement Rumors

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been dating for just over a year, but are they getting ready to walk down the aisle? Jonathan revealed whether he asked Zooey to marry him.

The tabloids may not be the best place to get your intel on Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's relationship, the Property Brothers host joked in a new interview with SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show.

Speaking with hosts Steve Covino and Rich Davis on Nov. 13, Jonathan revealed that there's no truth to the rumor that he and the New Girl actress are engaged, despite reports that allege otherwise.

He joked, "I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter."

What really makes the HGTV star laugh about the engagement gossip is that it's not just Jonathan and Zooey who are players in the narrative. His twin brother Drew Scott is also making headlines. 

"We were actually laughing because almost every story that comes out is ‘Drew Gives Permission for Jonathan to Wed Zooey' or ‘Drew Gives His Nod to the Relationship,'" he said. "And so we coined the phrase, we were laughing, we're like, so is Drew my ‘Brother-Daddy?' Does he have to approve everything that happens in my life?"

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott: Romance Rewind

Jonathan and Zooey may not be walking down the aisle in the near future, but their romance is still going strong. The couple, who went public with their relationship in September 2019 and made their red carpet debut in November at the Critics' Choice Awards, is apparently enjoying spending time together in quarantine. 

"Let me tell you, I've been quarantined with the perfect person," Jonathan told People in April. "Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she's a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music."

 

He added, "I think we're just taking it one day at a time here and it's a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I'm glad that I'm with somebody that I love."

Whether that love will turn to marriage, only time will tell. Check out the interview above!

