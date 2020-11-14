Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Thanks Her and Baby Girl for Birthday Surprise

Related : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Crikey, now that's a birthday cake!

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell turned 24 on Saturday, Nov. 14, and celebrated the happy occasion with his pregnant wife, her brother Robert Irwin, 16, and their mother Terri Irwin, 56, at the family's home at their Australia Zoo. Chandler and Bindi's two dogs, Stella, a pug, and Piggy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, also joined in on the fun.

During the small party, the guest of honor received a special surprise: A chocolate birthday cake in the shape of...you guessed it, a crocodile. Bindi and Chandler posted a video of her and Terri bringing the dessert out to him on their Instagram Stories.

"Holy moly!" he said. "Is that a cake? Okay, that is the coolest cake in history."

Chandler also posted photos from the celebration on his regular Instagram feed. He wrote, "Such a happy birthday surprise from my beautiful wife (and our baby girl)! Having a great day!"

"Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband. Chandler," Bindi, 22, wrote on her own Instagram, alongside a pic of the couple holding a giant python. "7 years ago I fell in love with you and to this day whenever you smile my heart skips a beat. Your kindness lights up the world. I love you, forever. @chandlerpowell"

Chandler replied, "You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile [red heart emoji]. I love you so much."