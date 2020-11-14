E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Thanks Her and Baby Girl for Birthday Surprise

Pregnant Bindi Irwin surprised her husband Chandler Powell with a special cake on his 24th birthday, while he wrote her a sweet message. See pics from their family celebration in Australia.

Crikey, now that's a birthday cake!

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell turned 24 on Saturday, Nov. 14, and celebrated the happy occasion with his pregnant wife, her brother Robert Irwin, 16, and their mother Terri Irwin, 56, at the family's home at their Australia Zoo. Chandler and Bindi's two dogs, Stella, a pug, and Piggy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, also joined in on the fun.

During the small party, the guest of honor received a special surprise: A chocolate birthday cake in the shape of...you guessed it, a crocodile. Bindi and Chandler posted a video of her and Terri bringing the dessert out to him on their Instagram Stories.

"Holy moly!" he said. "Is that a cake? Okay, that is the coolest cake in history."

Chandler also posted photos from the celebration on his regular Instagram feed. He wrote, "Such a happy birthday surprise from my beautiful wife (and our baby girl)! Having a great day!"

"Happy Birthday to my extraordinary husband. Chandler," Bindi, 22, wrote on her own Instagram, alongside a pic of the couple holding a giant python. "7 years ago I fell in love with you and to this day whenever you smile my heart skips a beat. Your kindness lights up the world. I love you, forever. @chandlerpowell"

Chandler replied, "You and our baby girl give me every reason to smile [red heart emoji]. I love you so much."

photos
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell: Romance Rewind

Chandler and Bindi, daughter of late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, revealed on Instagram she was pregnant in August. In September, she announced they are expecting a daughter.

"Baby girl, you are our world," Bindi wrote on Instagram. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

On Nov. 11, Bindi announced on Instagram that she was 20 weeks along. "Halfway there!" she wrote. "20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. [read heart emoji] The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless."

Chandler and Bindi wed in March at the Australia Zoo. They first met in 2013 at the wildlife sanctuary, where she served as his family's tour guide. He had traveled to Australia for a national wakeboarding competition. On her 21st birthday in July 2019, they got engaged at the Australia Zoo.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, a day after Chandler's birthday, the family plans to honor their late patriarch by celebrating the annual Steve Irwin Day. Bindi wrote on Instagram, "November 15, Steve Irwin Day. Wear your best khaki and celebrate with us as we remember Dad's life and legacy."

"A day to remember everything that our dad stood for - his life and legacy," Robert wrote on Instagram. "We'll see you at Australia Zoo for a wonderful celebration, and for everyone around the world, I encourage you to wear a bit of khaki and celebrate the most amazing wildlife warrior."

