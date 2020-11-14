E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Bachelor Nation's Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Welcome Baby No. 3

Baby makes five! Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper has given birth to her third baby with husband Tanner Tolbert—a boy named TK.

The 33-year-old reality star welcomed the baby boy with hubby Tanner Tolbert, 33, at their home on Saturday, Nov. 14. This is their second son.

Tolbert shared the birth announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, "5:33 AM Mama and Baby Boy doing great!" And no, the couple's son was not born in their master closet like baby Brooks was in 2019.

Earlier on Saturday, Tolbert shared videos of his wife in labor in their bedroom, moving around and then sitting in an inflatable pool. "I made it out of the closet," she told him. He replied, "Not in the closet this time. Water just broke. Baby will be here sometime."

After revealing she was pregnant again in May, Jade and Tanner said they had a gut feeling that baby No. 3 would be a girl. The spouses, who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise, shared the sex of their baby with E! News back in July.

"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family! Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister," Jade told E! News.

 

She continued, "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."

Jade, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Emmy with Tanner, is thrilled to be growing her family from four to five. She wrote in the spring, "HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!"

The 33-year-old mom added, "I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic... I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers." 

In October, Jade opened up on Instagram about how she has been preparing for her third baby before he was born.

She explained that they didn't have a new nursery for the baby, because he will stay in his parents' bed for the first six months. She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Emmy has her own room and Brooks is in his nursery. Maybe the boys will end up sharing a room this young."

And it seems that Emmy and Brooks are already adapting to their younger bro. As Jade put it, "Emmy is very excited. When she talks about future family plans she wants to do, she always includes 'the new baby' in our family. Poor Brooksy has no idea what's about to change in his life." 

To make the older siblings feel extra loved, Jade said that she and Tanner are planning to ensure both kids "get one-on-one special time" because "it's a huge priority for us." 

See photos of Emmy's baby album here.

