Why Keanu Reeves and More Matrix Stars Are Under Fire For Wrap Party

Keanu Reeves and more members of The Matrix 4 cast are under fire for claiming to film a party scene—that was actually their wrap party.

According to German tabloid Bild, via The Guardian, the cast and crew allegedly orchestrated an hours-long party, which was code named "Icecream Teamevent." The outlet claims that at least 200 people, disguised as "extras," arrived to the Babelsberg film studios for an all-night event, where guests enjoyed entertainment from a dancer, a DJ and a pyrotechnic show. Additionally, they were offered the opportunity to get "souvenir Matrix tattoos."

An anonymous partygoer claimed to Bild, "The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn't wear them as the party wore on."

While the party was described as a film shoot, the attendee alleged, "No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming."

Bild claimed that Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant were present for a portion of the gathering.