Holiday Gift Guide for Binge Watchers in Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Netflix & Chill never looked so good!
While the holidays may look different for some this year, we can still be certain that plenty of new shows and movies will be available to stream in the coming weeks. And if this year has taught us anything, it's that elevating at-home experiences is essential!
For those of you who are binge watchers or have loved ones who are always up to date on the latest shows and movies, we have the perfect gifts! From wearable blankets, to movie projectors, to face masks to popcorn makers, you're not going to want to hit pause on your favorite streaming services.
Scroll below for all of our must-have gifts for binge watchers!
Mini Home Theater Projector
Bring the movie theater to you and project your favorite tv shows and movies on your wall! This projector is the perfect way to take your Netflix & Chill experiences up a knotch!
Honeydew Intimates Star Seeker Brushed Jersey Pajamas
Cozy up in these adorable and extremely comfortable pajamas! You're not going to want to leave the couch on those relaxing TV watching days.
The Wonderful Wine Co. Starter Pack
Pair your favorite tv shows with a nice bottle of wine! This ideal starter pack includes three wines that are all low sugar, low carb, keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and vegan. Yes way, rose!
The Comfy Original Quarter Zip Wearable Blanket
As seen on Shark Tank, this wearable blanket is a must-have for marathon movie nights. Netflix will definitely ask you if you're still watching!
Calliope Breakfast Tray
Breakfast in bed never looked so good! This beautiful tray is great for holding all of your movie time snacks.
West Bend Stir Crazy Electric Hot Oil Popcorn Popper Machine
You can enjoy fresh popcorn in every room of the house with this portable popcorn machine.
Fluff Yeah UGG Shearling Slide
Keep your feet warm with these cozy slippers! These are perfect for wearing around the house or for late-night market runs.
Amazon Prime
Give the gift of fast and free shipping and thousands of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime.
Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Throw Blanket
This celeb-loved blanket was made for binge watching and for keeping warm during the colder months.
FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
Put on a face mask and hit play! These face masks make great gifts for the multi-tasking binge watchers in your life.
Capri Blue Capiz Glass Candle
Set the mood for watching too many episodes of The Office with this winter-inspired scent.
Ocushield Macbook Air 13” Blue Light Filter Screen Protector
If you watch TV on your laptop, you're going to want this blue light screen protector! No more straining your eyes after watching an entire season in one sitting.
Now that you have everything you need for a night in, check out these Gifts for Mom!