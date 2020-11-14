Watch Ryan Reynolds Gush Over His Family in Must-See Interview With Mario Lopez's Kids

Related : Ryan Reynolds Talks Instagram Trolling & More

The secret to a great interview? Two young fans, obviously.

As excitement continues to grow for the release of The Croods: A New Age, Ryan Reynolds was able to tease the movie for a couple of special correspondents. As it turns out, Mario Lopez's kids Gia, 10, and Dominic, 7, were the ones ready to ask burning questions in a unique Access interview.

When discussing the movie's plot, Gia wanted to ask if Ryan's wife and daughters were "the superheroes" of his family.

"No joke, they are the most capable people I know," Ryan replied. "If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they're calm under fire. They have courage under fire."

And when discussing a movie that has females saving the day, Gia followed up by asking Ryan what makes him the ultimate girl dad.