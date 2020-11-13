Pretty Little Liars Star Sasha Pieterse Gives Birth to Her First Baby

This "little liar" just welcomed a little one of her very own.
Sasha Pieterse has given birth to her first baby with husband Hudson Sheaffer. On Friday, Nov. 13, the actress shared a photo of their son Hendrix Wade Sheaffer, who was born in the early morning hours of November 6. "One week ago today our lives changed forever," she gushed. "We are absolutely in love with him and we still can't believe he's ours."
Sasha and Hunter married in a castle in Ireland in 2018, three years after the Comics & Tonics author popped the question to his longtime partner.
The Inherent Vice actress revealed she was pregnant in May, on her second wedding anniversary. "Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then [sic] on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time)," she shared on Instagram. "Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"
Since her announcement, the TV star has shared much of her pregnancy journey on social media. In July, Sasha posted a topless maternity pic on Instagram in honor of the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge.
"During this life changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women," she wrote in the caption. "Watching my body transform to give life is an unexplainable joy. Love on the women around you, always."
Sasha also shared a sweet post to Hudson in honor of Father's Day in June.
"Happy Father's Day to my handsome husband and daddy-to-be @hudsonsheaffer," she gushed. "I already know you are going to be an effortlessly wonderful father and not just because you are already the best dad to our two little monster fur babies. Seeing you with our baby will be the highlight of my life. I love you so much!"
Sasha, who also starred on the short lived PLL spin-off titled Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is just one of several PLL cast members to become a mom in recent years.
Shay Mitchell, who played Sasha's character Alison's wife on PLL, gave birth to her first child in October 2019. She documented her pregnancy journey in the YouTube series Almost Ready.
Troian Bellisario, who portrayed smart ringleader Spencer on the Freeform series, welcomed her first baby in 2018.
Currently, a Pretty Little Liars reboot is in the works at HBO Max, albeit without Alison or any of the other original characters. However, now that the core PLL gang is having kids, maybe there's a possibility of a reboot when these babies are old enough to become little liars themselves!