Ava Max Reveals She Has a Love-Hate Relationship With Tiger King

She might not be your Barbie girl, but she's definitely a People's Choice Awards nominee!

Music sensation Ava Max is ready for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards this Sunday night. The pop singer is nominated for The New Artist of 2020 at this year's show. She sat down with E! to dish on all the other incredible music acts nominated this year and who has her vote. First up on her list—Rihanna!

"Oh my God, she's incredible. As an artist, as a creator, as a beauty ambassador," she shared. "I feel like she's just so incredible the way she pulls herself together. For so many years, but in such a classy way. I just love it. She has fun with her style, which I like too."

When it comes to what she's watching, Ava revealed that there is one famous family that she can't get enough of! Of course it's the Kardashians and their E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians.