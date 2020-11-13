Ariana Grande Just Made a Subtle Yet Ultra Glam Hairstyle Change

Related : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

New quarantine 'do, who dis?

Ariana Grande, best known for rocking a high ponytail, debuted a glamorous new hairstyle on Instagram. The 27-year-old pop star posted a selfie showing her chestnut brown hair half pulled back, with several shorter strands framing her face and longer locks curled outwards.

She captioned the post, "34+35"—the name of her new single from her sixth studio album, Positions. While promoting her new music, Grande has been showcasing similar '60s-style Jackie Kennedy-inspired looks on Instagram recently as she promotes her new music.

Grande was not the only celeb to showcase a new hairstyle this week. Vanessa Hudgens recently debuted her own quarantine 'do, a bob, courtesy of hairstylist Mandy Lyons, with whom she worked on the set of her new film. "Soooo she's short now," the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 11. "@mflyons did hair on Tick Tick Boom and we worked together on Second Act as well. When I wrapped on that she gave me a chop. And now that I wrapped on this, she gave me chop. Kind of a tradition now. Lol anyways. I love it."