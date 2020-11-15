My Music Moments: DaniLeigh Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

There's a reason DaniLeigh named her new album MOVIE.

The 16-track LP—her second released since signing with Def Jam in 2017—is a cinematic blend of rap and R&B, telling a rich love story that rivals any film. As she wrote on Instagram, "When I first fell In love with my SUPERSTAR, he told me I'm like a girl from a MOVIE. Our relationship was a #MOVIE."

And the cast list here is seriously stacked. Signaling just how impressed the industry is with her, DaniLeigh pulled in features from heavy-hitters like Ty Dolla $ign, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Gunna and DaBaby. It's her relationship with that last collaborator—he appears on the steamy "Levi High"—that's been raising eyebrows among fans who believe that the two are more than just colleagues.

DaniLeigh's stayed mum on her relationship status, but in a recent interview with DJ Booth, she admitted she prefers to let her music do the talking for her. "I am not a big speaker when it comes to my private life, so my music is my outlet to let people get to know me," she said. "It's so important for me to make sure I'm 100 percent authentic with it and making sure people know what I've gone through so they can feel me. Hopefully, it can heal people as well, listening to my story."