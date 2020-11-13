Why Billie Eilish Fans Think Her "Therefore I Am" Music Video Is a Message to Her Haters

YouTube

During a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Eilish said the song "is very, very up for interpretation."

"I'm, like, very curious to see what people get from it," she said, "and also what they, you know feel when they hear it."

She also said it was "very fun to complete."

"It was fun to record, especially because it's, like, I feel like you can hear it. I feel that I sound very much like I'm just f--king around. I'm just joking. You know that, like, 'Stop. What the hell are you talking about?'" Eilish added. "It's like, come on. It's so real. I feel like a natural and, you know, don't take me seriously, you know? I love it."

