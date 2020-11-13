E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Eva Mendes Takes Skin Care Seriously With Jaw-Dropping 7-Needle Treatment

After sharing a snap with seven needles in her chin, Eva Mendes’ fans expressed concern for the star. Scroll on to see her explain this jaw-dropping beauty treatment.

Beauty is pain, right? 

On Nov. 12, Eva Mendes took to Instagram to show support for a newly opened Latina-owned beauty spa, Beauty Village Vergara, in Beverly Hills, Calif. However, to some fans, the end result was a bit unnerving, to say the least. 

In the picture, the Hitch star can be seen lying down with seven needles injected into a thin layer of her skin under her chin. Yes, seven needles. "Here I am getting some Mono-Threads," she wrote. "Ayyyy Dios! I'll update you with the results if you care."  

After sharing the snap, some of her 2.4 million followers expressed their concern. "HELL NAH GIRL," wrote one Instagram user. "THAT LOOKS SO CRAZY I hope ur ok. I'm shook." Added another, "Holly [sic] shit! I think I'd rather shit a brick and fart a crow bar."

But the mom of two was quick to put their minds at ease. "Ha! Just reading through some of the comments," Mendes wrote. "You made me laugh because that would've been my reaction to this! But @marianalvergara is so skilled I honestly had no idea I had that many in. Then when she told me how many I didn't believe her so I asked her to take a pic."

As she continued, "This was pic was not planned. I do not like physical pain! I do not like needles ! This was a big one for me! Thx for making me laugh with your comment. Hope you and yours are well!" 

Over on their Instagram account, Beauty Village Vergara took a moment to explain the procedure. "Mono threads activate collagen synthesis which produces a gradual skin thickening," read the message, "skin tightening and rejuvenation effect."

Fans will have to patiently wait to see the effects of the new jaw-dropping procedure. 

