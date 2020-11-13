E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansVideosPhotos

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Jaw-Dropping Tip for Massachusetts Restaurant Server

It's been a difficult year, but Donnie Wahlberg just made it better for one employee at a Massachusetts restaurant by leaving a generous tip.

It's not Thanksgiving yet, but actor Donnie Wahlberg showed his gratitude towards his favorite waitress at Marshland Restaurants and Bakery in Cape Cod by leaving her a huge tip. 

On Nov. 12, the Massachusetts restaurant posted a copy of the New Kids on the Block star's receipt on Instagram, revealing he had left a tip for $2,020 on a $35 lunch bill.

"A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!" read the caption of the post. "When asked about it all he said was 'who's up next?!'"

The establishment's owner Marty Finch told People that Donnie had specifically asked for his regular waitress Denise Andrews before sitting down for his meal. 

"When he left he just said, ‘Denise, you're all set. The payment is on the table,'" he explained. "She always says he's a very good tipper anyway but her jaw dropped, to say the least, when she saw that amount of tip."

Donnie's generosity is part of the "2020 tip challenge," which originated in January when a waitress in Michigan revealed she had received a $2,020 tip from an anonymous couple with the words "2020 tip challenge" written on the bill. Donnie saw the news story and decided to run with it, later leaving a tip of that amount to his server at IHOP. His wife Jenny McCarthy praised Donnie for his generosity on Twitter

Donnie's action seemingly inspired other celebrities to take part in the challenge. Days after Donnie's post went viral, Harry Styles, Adele, and James Corden left a $2,020 tip on a $472 dinner bill while vacationing in Anguilla in January. 

Though Donnie hopped on the 2020 tip trend, this year isn't the first time he added well over 20% to his restaurant bill.

In 2017, the Blue Bloods actor left $500 for Waffle House employees in Maryland, and later gave a $2,000 tip along with tickets to his New Kids on the Block concert for Waffle House servers in North Carolina. 

"My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars– for years!" Donnie wrote on Instagram at the time. "So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"

