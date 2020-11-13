The MixtapE! Presents Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and More New Music Musts

Related : Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer With Classy Video

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week down, music fans. And, somehow, we find ourselves in the middle of November.

While we sit here, puzzling over how time has ceased to have any meaning in this upside-down year, our favorite artists have continued bringing the heat. If you're going to do your part and keep on staying home in the hopes of slowing down a resurging coronavirus, you might as well have a fire soundtrack to keep you company.