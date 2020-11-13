Watch People's Choice Awards Nominee JoJo Siwa Show Off Her Rapping Skills With a Hamilton Song

Its her world, we're all just living in it!
JoJo Siwa is up for the Social Star of 2020 award at this year's 2020 E! People's Choice Awards, which marks the young celebrities first ever PCAs nom! Before the big show this Sunday night, JoJo sat down with E! to dish on all of her favorite fellow nominees and who got her votes this year.
"I'd finish all my work, get all my schooling done and then for the rest of the day I'd be watching Grey's Anatomy in school," JoJo shared about her obsession with the hit medical drama in E!'s latest edition of the Celeb Stan Club video series. "I love this show. Honestly it kind of fulfills this side of my life, like the med side. If I wasn't do what I was doing right now I'd be going to med school, but it kind of gives me a little taste of that life." Who knew!
Like all big Grey's Anatomy fans, JoJo loves the heart behind all the big cases. "I've been watching it then for six years," she explained. "I love the drama, I love the the love in it. The love stories are so good."
JoJo also became slowly obsessed with the popular Broadway musical Hamilton and has recreated some of the iconic songs for digital content.
"When it came out over quarantine and it was a movie, I watched it and I was like great, cool, I'm happy I saw it," she shared of her first experience with the musical. "Then all of the sudden I just kind of started listening to the music a little bit more, and then I did Frankie Grande's show that he's doing on Broadway On-demand, so I was like let's do something from Hamilton because its all rap and its easy, so I can make it work. I ended up doing 'My Shot' from Hamilton."
From there, JoJo was bitten by the Hamilton bug, and can pretty much rap every lyric from the musical on cue.
JoJo also has something in common with fellow nominee Lady Gaga.
"My choreographer and creative director is Richie Jackson and Lady Gaga's choreographer and creative director is also Richie Jackson, so he does the both of us," she revealed. "Richie has a very unique choreography style, and so over quarantine I was like, I want to learn a Lady Gaga dance. I now know over 22 Lady Gaga dances."
While JoJo may be up for the Social Star award, she's also a big fan of Social Celebrity nominee Kim Kardashian.
"She has always been nothing but nice," JoJo revealed about the reality star. "She is the sweetest, one of the most kindest, one of the most caring [people] and she's such a good mom."
To see if JoJo or any of her favorite celebrities take home a PCA trophy, tune into the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday night at 9 p.m.! Plus, don't forget to check out JoJo's new holiday EP JoJo's Rockin' Christmas out today!