Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Secret to Their 37-Year Relationship Will Provide an Aha Moment

Talk about a holly, jolly romance worth celebrating all year long.

As Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn prepare for their respective roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2, some pop culture fans may be wondering how this pair has stayed so in love for 37 years.

In a new interview with Parade, the couple revealed they are focused on living a happy life focused on family. As Goldie shared with the publication, "It's not about what you do, it's how you do it."

Another secret to the happy relationship? A whole lot of humor. "Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh," Kurt confessed. "She's funny by nature. She just…is."

Goldie said her partner's smart comments amuse her the most "because, you know, Kurt's not goofy." In the playful interview, however, the actor was quick to remind fans that he can do "some pretty goofy dance movements" in the morning.