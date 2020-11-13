Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Secret to Their 37-Year Relationship Will Provide an Aha Moment

The Christmas Chronicles Two stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have a theory as to why their relationship is so successful after more than three decades.

Talk about a holly, jolly romance worth celebrating all year long.

As Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn prepare for their respective roles as Santa and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles 2, some pop culture fans may be wondering how this pair has stayed so in love for 37 years.

In a new interview with Parade, the couple revealed they are focused on living a happy life focused on family. As Goldie shared with the publication, "It's not about what you do, it's how you do it." 

Another secret to the happy relationship? A whole lot of humor. "Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh," Kurt confessed. "She's funny by nature. She just…is."

Goldie said her partner's smart comments amuse her the most "because, you know, Kurt's not goofy." In the playful interview, however, the actor was quick to remind fans that he can do "some pretty goofy dance movements" in the morning.

Chimed in Goldie, "Every once in awhile you are goofy. I forgot about that Alexa moment."

Although Goldie and Kurt have never been decided to get married, the duo has a blended family including four children and six grandchildren. And if you ask this couple, one of their main sources of happiness is the time they spend with their kids. Explained Kurt, "I mean, my family is primarily it." 

Take a trip down memory lane as we celebrate Goldie and Kurt's long-lasting relationship.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for DuJour
Caught In a Candid

Kurt and Goldie take a moment in between posed pictures to laugh with each other. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

The A-list couple looks perfectly at home together on the red carpet for the Golden Globe awards. 

Instagram
Celebratory Drinks

The dynamic duo cheers each other at a wine tasting. 

Instagram
Boys Will Be Boys

Kurt and Goldie enjoy a night on the town with their sons Oliver Hudson, Wyatt Russell and Boston Russell. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Family Bond

Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell join their mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the annual charity event "Goldie's Love In For Kids." Even a few adorable grandchildren joined in on the red carpet pose. 

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Snowlodge
Party People

The two love birds smiled for the cameras at the "Cold in July" Dinner and Party hosted by The Snow Lodge x Eveleigh in 2014.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Power Couple

The A-list pair attended the amfAR Inspiration Gala at Milk Studios in December 2013.

Instagram
Greetings From the Mountains

Goldie and Kurt make sure to spend time together in the great outdoors. They are pictured riding bikes in a mountainous range. 

Warner Bros.
Swing Shift Lovers

The two actors worked together playing lovers in the World War II based romance film Swing Shift. Little did they know they would become real-life lovers. 

Instagram
Grandma and Grandpa On Duty

Get a load of this sweet moment caught on camera by Kate Hudson of her parents taking care of their granddaughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Dunkin D/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Cozy Holidays

The longtime lovers hooked arms as they went out shopping on their holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Rendy/AKM-GSI
Brunch Dates

Kurt and Goldie share a laugh after having lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart in West Los Angeles. 

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Hollywood Stars

The two esteemed actors were each honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Couples who get stars together stay together. 

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Guardians of the Galaxy

The couple made an appearance at the world premiere of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy where they were spotted in matching black outfits. 

PapJuice/INFphoto.com
Go Country

The two lovers took a break from the red carpet glam to go on a casual shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Oscar Night's Dynamic Duo

The stars made a habit of showing up to the annual awards show together in style.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Young Lovers

Kurt and Goldie look smitten as they appeared together at the 59th Annual Academy Awards.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Barbie and Ken

Both actors look stunning as they arrived at the 61st Academy Awards together.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
True Loves Kiss

Kurt couldn't keep his hand off of Goldie. Need proof? Photographers spotted the pair kissing at the 69th Annual Academy Awards.

