Pregnant Mandy Moore Reveals How She's Hiding Her Baby Bump on This Is Us

Related : Mandy Moore Pregnant With First Child

Mandy Moore's beloved This Is Us character Rebecca Pearson may already be mom to three kids, but in real life, the actress is getting ready to welcome her very first baby with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith.

That creates a bit of a tricky situation for her NBC series, which just returned for its fifth season on Oct. 27. The Big Three's mom—who Mandy portrays across multiple decades, including as a grandma in her 70s—can't exactly rock Mandy's baby bump in every single scene. Fortunately, it seems like the powers that be at This Is Us have everything handled, according to Mandy's Nov. 13 interview with Hoda Kotb on Today.

When asked by Hoda what the family drama was using to hide her pregnancy, Mandy explained, "Very conspicious costumes, I guess, to hide stuff."

"I'm sure you'll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and pures oversized pursues, God knows what, for the next few months," she said with a laugh. "I've also heard they an digitally change things if need me."