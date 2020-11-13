Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Taylor Swift Makes Rare Comment About Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn

During a talk with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift spoke about her folklore song "Peace" and gave fans a glimpse into her private relationship with Joe Alwyn.

When it comes to balancing their private relationship with their public careers, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn know it can be delicate. 

The "Gorgeous" singer gave fans a rare glimpse into the couple's romance during a chat with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone's new cover story, released on Friday, Nov. 13.

The topic came up while Swift was talking to The Beatles icon at his London MPL Studios office in early October. During a discussion on lyrics, McCartney brought up the song "Peace" from Swift's folklore album, noting he likes that one. Swift then explained the hit is "more rooted" in her personal life. 

"I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living," she told the 78-year-old artist. "I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

When asked if her boyfriend sympathized and understood, Swift made it clear he "absolutely" does.

"But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," the Grammy winner continued. "Whether that's deciding where to live, who to hang out with, when to not take a picture—the idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy."

In fact, she said that's what the song "Peace" addresses: "Would it be enough if I could never fully achieve the normalcy that we both crave?"

Swift, 30, and Alwyn, 29, have been together for years. The media first reported on the romance in 2017, but it's rumored they started dating in 2016. 

To look back at their love story, check out the gallery below.

Getty Images
May 2017

Reports surface that superstar Swift is dating British actor Alwyn. However, the couple is rumored to have been together since the fall of 2016.

Splash News
June 2017

Alwyn and Swift are photographed enjoying the view from a balcony in Nashville.

Gachie / NPEx / Splash News
December 2017

The couple holds hands as they return to her New York City apartment following her performance at Jingle Ball.

Golden Eye/London Entertainment/Splash News
March 2018

Swift and Alwyn are spotted on a hike together in Malibu. The "End Game" singer can be seen wearing her necklace with a "J" initial on it.

SBMF / BACKGRID
July 2018

The gorgeous duo enjoy a romantic walk on the beach in Turks and Caicos.

BACKGRID
August 2018

The Favourite actor and his leading lady are spotted dining at British steakhouse Hawksmoor in Covenant Garden.

LRNYC / MEGA
December 2018

Baby, it's cold outside! The couple strolls around New York City ahead of New Year's Eve.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
January 2019

Swift surprised everyone when she presented at the 2019 Golden Globes in January. She was also in attendance to support Alwyn, whose film The Favourite was nominated at the ceremony.

RJK / BACKGRID
February 2019

Can't rain on their parade! Swift smiles while leaving The Spaniards Inn with her actor beau.

Splash News
February 2019

Swift and Alwyn have a glamorous night out after the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards.

Best Image / BACKGRID
May 2019

You can't spell "romance" without "me!": The duo hold hands while strolling through the streets of Paris.

 

JosiahW / BACKGRID
December 2019

The actor once again proves he's her No. 1 fan after attending the Cats premiere together.

Coleman-Rayner
January 2020

After Taylor celebrated her nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Golden Globes, the singer kept the fun going by attending the Creative Artists Agency's after-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel with Joe. "They looked inseparable and really in love," an insider shared with E! News. "Taylor had her arm on Joe, and she leaned in to kiss him several times."

Joe Alwyn / Instagram
April 2020

In the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, Joe confirmed he was in quarantine with Taylor thanks to a social media post. The English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a few adorable cat photos—and yes, they totally look like Taylor's fur babies. Mystery solved! 

