Will Smith Drops Shocking First Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Trailer: Watch

30 years after its debut, the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is reuniting to relive the story of how all their lives got flipped, turned upside down.
Back in August, news broke that a reunion special with the beloved cast members—Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff—was coming to fruition at HBO Max just in time for Thanksgiving. And, like clockwork, Will Smith kicked off Friday, Nov. 13 with the first trailer for the Banks family's get-together.
"Happy Thanksgiving!" he quipped to the camera to the introduce the highly anticipated teaser. "Yes, you're welcome Will. Thank you Will. You're welcome."
Promising "the freshest family reunion," the trailer takes fans into what is sure to be a hilarious, revealing and touching event. As Will shares with the group in the trailer, "Nobody ever asked me if I could act."
Ribeiro retorted, "And you couldn't."
Mixed in with the laughs are the group's moving revelations, from Will recalling wanting James Avery's approval to the compliment he secretly got from the late star.
As the topping on this '90s nostalgia sundae, Smith said he "couldn't celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without Janet." For fans, that Janet is of course Janet Louise Hubert, who originally played Aunt Vivian Banks. The two have infamously not been on the best footing since she was axed after the third season.
In fact, Hubert had shot down any chance of reuniting in the past, but as evidenced by the footage of her arrival in the trailer—and the visible shock of the castmates—she surprised them. Happy Thanksgiving, indeed.
According to a press release, the two were said to have had an "emotional" and "candid" conversation.
Evidently, things got more flipped, turned upside down than we realized. To see how it all unfolded, fans will just have to hit play on HBO Max on Nov. 19.