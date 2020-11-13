Why You Won’t Want to Miss Katy Perry’s Performance at the 2020 American Music Awards

This baby mama is gonna own the night like the 4th of July.
Katy Perry is set to make her grand return to the stage after giving birth in August. She'll give her first postpartum performance at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, dick clark productions and ABC announced on Friday, Nov. 13.
You won't want to miss the show, which will feature the world premiere performance of her song "Only Love" from her newest album Smile. The album dropped over the summer, just two days after she welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom with partner Orlando Bloom.
This year's American Music Awards also coincides with another big landmark for Katy: the 10th anniversary of her debut of "Firework" at the 2010 show.
Since then, Katy has really ignited the light and let it shine. "Firework" was nominated for record of the year at the Grammys and won the coveted MTV VMA Video of the Year award.
The 36-year-old first-time mom has reached plenty of other milestones since delivering the baby, including the first time she was spotted out of the house, her return to work in October as an American Idol judge, her first birthday as a mom and her first award show appearance at the CMT Awards last month (remember that utter-ly adorable cow print dress?).
She's been on cloud nine since bringing Daisy into the world, as the "Wide Awake" singer shared with fans, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
But Katy has also kept it real about the not-so-shiny parts of motherhood as well, sharing an unfiltered selfie in her mommy bra just days after giving birth.
This year, the five-time American Music Awards winner will be joined at the 2020 AMAs by Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes, who will all sing their hearts out for fans. Host Taraji P. Henson has teased, "It's going to be an electrifying night of music."
Before then, watch J.Lo accept an Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 15.