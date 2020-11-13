Station 19 Premiere Reveals What Happened to Andy's Mom

Related : Boris Kodjoe & Jaina Lee Ortiz Tease "Station 19" Premiere

After many months, we finally know what was up with Andy's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) mom.

Station 19's mysterious Elena Herrera (Patricia de Leon) made a sudden reappearance in Andy's life at the very end of season three, understandably rocking Andy to her core. She thought her mom had died 20 years ago, and suddenly worried that she was now going to have to hate her dad for keeping their family apart. But the truth was maybe even more heartbreaking.

Most of the season four premiere took place a few months into the pandemic, but flashbacks told us what happened right after the season three finale. Andy freaked out but eventually took the time to listen to Elena explain that she didn't want to have a child and while she loved Andy, she didn't want to have to stop being a firefighter just because she was a mother.

So she left Andy behind with Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) and went off to live her life while Pruitt did the absolute best he could as a single father, even if that meant sobbing his way through a lesson about what a period is.