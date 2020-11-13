Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Secret to Overcoming ''Brutal'' Acne Struggles

Got milk? Not Kendall Jenner.

In a new video for Vogue, the supermodel discussed her years-long struggle with acne-prone skin and how she achieved a clear complexion for good.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love of skincare was informed by her own experience with acne, which she said became an issue when she turned 14. "For me," Kendall described, "it's just something that was an obvious thing I felt I needed to get into, and seeing my own skin journey has taught me so much."

But even after nailing her product lineup, Kendall's breakouts remained persistent. "I was trying to figure out for so long why my skin was breaking out," she recalled. "Was it hormones? Was it what I'm eating? Am I allergic to something? Am I using the wrong products?"

The 25-year-old then considered how her diet might be impacting her skin's appearance. Kendall said she "decided to cut out dairy," but "not entirely," because she is human after all!

"I love cheese so it's hard for me to cut out cheese," she admitted.