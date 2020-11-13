The New Cardi B x Reebok Line is Here to Help You Be Unapologetically You

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Cardi B's first-ever footwear collection with Reebok just dropped!
The "WAP" artist joined forces with Reebok to reinvent two of their classic sneaker styles so women everywhere can feel empowered to be unapologetically themselves. Taking inspiration from a dystopian world and her own fashion moments, Cardi reimagined Reebok's classic Club C silhouette with bold and transparent designs to reflect women everywhere. The collection is part of her new "B Unexplainable" campaign with Reebok which explores society's expectations of women while also celebrating her personal growth and passion for design.
And this new footwear collection shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. Cardi is set to receive the Style Influencer Award at the Footwear News' Achievement Awards on December 8th.
The collaboration features two silhouettes, the Club C Cardi and the Cardi Coated Club C Double, will be offered in women's and children's footwear sizing options so you and your little one can emulate Cardi and daughter Kulture's iconic sense of style.
But don't sleep on these must-have sneakers because they will sell-out! You can shop the Cardi B x Reebok collection on Reebok.com and Footlocker.com.
To see the empowering footwear styles for women and children, scroll below!
Cardi B Club C Women's Shoes
The patent leather Club C reflects Cardi's realness and stature in the music industry with a transparent midsole and outsole. This style comes in three bold hues: Instinct Red and Chalk and Black. The Club C also comes in kid sizes.
Cardi B Club C Double Women's Shoes
Cardi added some height to Reebok's iconic Club C shoe and we aren't complaining! The Club C Double also comes in Instinct Red and Chalk with matte gold accents. The children's version is slip-on to make it even easier for your kid to rock these Cardi-designed kicks in style.
