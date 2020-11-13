Kate Mara Recalls Having a “Horrendous” Experience on Set of Fantastic Four

Related : Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara

To an outsider, it might seem like Kate Mara struck gold when she was cast in Fantastic Four.

Her role as the first female superhero for Marvel came soon after her breakout in House of Cards. Fantastic Four allowed her to work alongside A-listers Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan on set. Plus, she even ended up meeting her now-husband Jamie Bell, who played The Thing to her Invisible Woman.

But Kate recently revealed that she actually had a "horrible experience" while making the 2015 film.

She told the Emmy Magazine, "I've never talked about it before. I married one of my co-stars, so I don't regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely."

The 37-year-old wouldn't reveal any specifics about her time as Sue Storm, except to say she had a bad encounter on one other film, and both might have been related to gender roles.