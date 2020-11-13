The Crown Cast Brings the Red Carpet Home for a Royally Adorable Premiere

Related : "The Crown's" Princess Diana Emma Corrin Talks Pressure

All of England may be under lockdown, but the cast of The Crown won't let that stop them from walking the red carpet.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Helena Bonham Carter, Emerald Fennell and Gillian Anderson cleared their living rooms and set up a makeshift red carpet in the comfort of their homes.

Although, the term makeshift does not do justice to the premiere-worthy setups the stars created. Supplied with designer outfits and a beautifully printed backdrop, one could hardly tell the Brits weren't actually at an A-list event.

Emma, who portrays Princess Diana in the series, told Vogue that it may look like the glamor came naturally, but it actually took a fair bit of elbow grease to create the red carpet image below. She shared, "Having to do my own hair and make up for the premiere at home was an interesting challenge for someone not that skilled in this department."