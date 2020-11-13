Khloe Kardashian Tells Tristan Thompson Exactly How She Feels About Getting Back Together

Related : Khloe Makes a Decision About Tristan: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S19, Ep 8)

Is Khloe Kardashian still in love with Tristan Thompson?

On Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Good American mogul revealed to her ex how she felt about them romantically reuniting. This candid conversation came about after Tristan became a pillar of support for Khloe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, during a chat with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick and Rob Kardashian, Khloe said Tristan had tried to make a move "every day." While Khloe assured her family she and Tristan only "pecked" in quarantine, the KUWTK stars were convinced that something more was going on.

"My family is just up each other's asses all the f--king time," Khloe sounded off in a confessional. "It's strange, but I love it. Sometimes, I have to process things…it's ok to go through the motions. We don't have to just like, jump from A to Z."

Thus, after playful teasing from her family, Khloe felt it was time to address the state of her relationship with Tristan. However, before this could happen, Khloe had to figure out how she actually felt about True Thompson's dad.