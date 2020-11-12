Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Real Housewives' Melissa Gorga Shares a Coy Update on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

During a fun Instagram Live with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah, Melissa Gorga shared a juicy tidbit about Teresa Guidice’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, following her rec

By Mona Thomas Nov 12, 2020 9:03 PMTags
The Real Housewives Of New JerseyCouplesTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesMelissa GorgaThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The housewives are spilling all the tea. 

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga welcomed Jen Shah from the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the Bravo family. 

In the midst of the pleasantries and girl talk, Melissa mentioned her sister-in-law and fellow Housewife Teresa Guidice and her new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas

"Teresa's good. She's got her little boyfriend," the OG Housewife laughed, with a wink. "She's good."

Fans may recall, Teresa and her husband Joe Guidice divorced after 20 years of marriage back in September, following a nine-month separation period. The dissolution of the relationship became apparent when she and their four daughters—Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, took a trip to Italy in the season finale in February. 

"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," the reality star said at the time. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."

photos
A Timeline of Teresa and Joe Giudice's Highs and Lows

Though at the time of the separation Joe noted that he "failed" his relationship with Teresa, Joe more recently shared that he and his ex are in a better place. 

In an Oct. 24 interview with E! News, the father of four—who deals in real estate, furniture and adult toys—shared, "I mean, listen, we talk everyday but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It's been a while If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

2

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

3

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36

As for Joe's dating life, he's also seeing someone (an attorney), though he did note, "We're not really dating."

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

2

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

3

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36

4

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

5

Hilary Duff on Misconceptions She Had About Sex When She Was Younger

Latest News

Inside Audrina Patridge’s Date Night With Rod Stewart’s Son Sean

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Calls James Charles Makeover the "Scariest Day" of Her Life

Lauren Conrad and James Charles Reveal Where They Really Stand

Melissa Gorga Shares a Coy Update on Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend

Exclusive

Nick Viall Shares Why The Last Dance Is a Must Watch

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36