Real Housewives' Melissa Gorga Shares a Coy Update on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

The housewives are spilling all the tea.

During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga welcomed Jen Shah from the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the Bravo family.

In the midst of the pleasantries and girl talk, Melissa mentioned her sister-in-law and fellow Housewife Teresa Guidice and her new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

"Teresa's good. She's got her little boyfriend," the OG Housewife laughed, with a wink. "She's good."

Fans may recall, Teresa and her husband Joe Guidice divorced after 20 years of marriage back in September, following a nine-month separation period. The dissolution of the relationship became apparent when she and their four daughters—Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, took a trip to Italy in the season finale in February.

"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," the reality star said at the time. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."