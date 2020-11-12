Real Housewives' Melissa Gorga Shares a Coy Update on Teresa Giudice's New Boyfriend

The housewives are spilling all the tea.
During an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga welcomed Jen Shah from the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to the Bravo family.
In the midst of the pleasantries and girl talk, Melissa mentioned her sister-in-law and fellow Housewife Teresa Guidice and her new boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas.
"Teresa's good. She's got her little boyfriend," the OG Housewife laughed, with a wink. "She's good."
Fans may recall, Teresa and her husband Joe Guidice divorced after 20 years of marriage back in September, following a nine-month separation period. The dissolution of the relationship became apparent when she and their four daughters—Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, took a trip to Italy in the season finale in February.
"I know Joe is trying to be sweet to me. I think Joe wants to be a couple again," the reality star said at the time. "But, I haven't been happy with Joe for a long time."
Though at the time of the separation Joe noted that he "failed" his relationship with Teresa, Joe more recently shared that he and his ex are in a better place.
In an Oct. 24 interview with E! News, the father of four—who deals in real estate, furniture and adult toys—shared, "I mean, listen, we talk everyday but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It's been a while If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."
As for Joe's dating life, he's also seeing someone (an attorney), though he did note, "We're not really dating."