Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

UGG Flash Sale: Save Up to 70% at Nordstrom Rack!

Take advantage of major savings on this season's most-popular UGG styles for the whole family!

By Emily Spain Nov 12, 2020 8:20 PMTags
ShoppingShopDaily DealsFlash Sale
E-Comm: UGG Flash SaleE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom Rack has answered our prayers!

For a limited-time, you can score up to 70% in savings on this season's most popular UGG styles. From their classic fur boots to slippers to winter accessories to gift sets, this flash sale has something for everyone in your life!

Our favorite? These glitter star fur boots for kids

Check out more of our favorites from Nordstrom Rack's UGG Flash Sale below!

read
Holiday Gifts for the Super Busy 2020

Women's Victoria Tall Genuine Dyed Shearling Trim & Faux Fur Boot

The bow detailing on the side of these boots is everything! You'll definitely stay warm and stylish all winter long.

$110
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Men's Olivert Waterproof Leather Boot

These waterproof boots are a winter must-have! With a sturdy grip sole, you won't have to slow down on those rainy and snowy days.

$180
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36

2

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

3

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

Kid's Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot

Your kid will love wearing these cozy and adorable boots with glitter stars.

$60
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Shimmer Cable Knit Arm Warmers & Pom Beanie Set

This arm warmer and beanie set would make the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones in chilly places.

$98
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Classic Mini Berge Genuine Shearling Boot

With an adjustable plush cuff, you can alter these comfortable boots depending on your outfit. They are also waterproof!

$350
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Men's Classic UGGpure(TM) Lined Clog

These wool-lined slippers have a solid grip sole so you won't have to worry about slipping.

$110
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs

With built-in speakers and a microphone, you can keep your ears warm while taking calls or listening to music.

$75
$48
Nordstrom Rack

Rainbow Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

These UGGs are so cute for the kids in your life! The rainbow detailing will add a touch of fun to any outfit.

$130
$83
Nordstrom Rack

For more budget-savvy winter must-haves, check out this $25 Sweater Dress with 1,000+ 5-Star Reviews!

Trending Stories

1

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36

2

Jeannie Mai's Fiancé Jeezy Reveals What Led to Her Hospitalization

3

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

4

Hilary Duff on Misconceptions She Had About Sex When She Was Younger

5

Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Wink Sparks Debate: Who Was It For?

Latest News

Inside Audrina Patridge’s Date Night With Rod Stewart’s Son Sean

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Birth of Baby Boy

Exclusive

JoJo Siwa Calls James Charles Makeover the "Scariest Day" of Her Life

Lauren Conrad and James Charles Reveal Where They Really Stand

Melissa Gorga Shares a Coy Update on Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend

Exclusive

Nick Viall Shares Why The Last Dance Is a Must Watch

Meet the Cast of The Challenge Season 36