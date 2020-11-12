UGG Flash Sale: Save Up to 70% at Nordstrom Rack!

Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Nordstrom Rack has answered our prayers!

For a limited-time, you can score up to 70% in savings on this season's most popular UGG styles. From their classic fur boots to slippers to winter accessories to gift sets, this flash sale has something for everyone in your life!

Our favorite? These glitter star fur boots for kids

Check out more of our favorites from Nordstrom Rack's UGG Flash Sale below!

Women's Victoria Tall Genuine Dyed Shearling Trim & Faux Fur Boot

The bow detailing on the side of these boots is everything! You'll definitely stay warm and stylish all winter long.

$110
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Men's Olivert Waterproof Leather Boot

These waterproof boots are a winter must-have! With a sturdy grip sole, you won't have to slow down on those rainy and snowy days.

$180
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Kid's Koola Faux Fur Lined Star Mini Boot

Your kid will love wearing these cozy and adorable boots with glitter stars.

$60
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Shimmer Cable Knit Arm Warmers & Pom Beanie Set

This arm warmer and beanie set would make the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones in chilly places.

$98
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Classic Mini Berge Genuine Shearling Boot

With an adjustable plush cuff, you can alter these comfortable boots depending on your outfit. They are also waterproof!

$350
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Men's Classic UGGpure(TM) Lined Clog

These wool-lined slippers have a solid grip sole so you won't have to worry about slipping.

$110
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Genuine Shearling Wired Ear Muffs

With built-in speakers and a microphone, you can keep your ears warm while taking calls or listening to music.

$75
$48
Nordstrom Rack

Rainbow Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

These UGGs are so cute for the kids in your life! The rainbow detailing will add a touch of fun to any outfit.

$130
$83
Nordstrom Rack

