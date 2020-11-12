Nick Viall Reveals Why The Last Dance Is His Favorite People's Choice Awards Nominated Show

There's almost too many to choose!
E! asked Pop Podcast of 2020 nominee Nick Viall to name a few of his favorite celebrities and projects that he will be rooting for this Sunday at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Turns out, the Bachelor Nation star is a big sports junkie.
"I voted for LeBron [James] for a lot of reasons," he admitted in E!'s Celeb Stan Club video series. "Obviously they won the title, which I'm a little bummed, I'm a Bucks fan. But it was a big year for them. For doing what he did in L.A. he used his platform like he always has, but even more so, to talk about change and social justice, and is as well deserving as anyone. A lot of people were betting against him."
While Nick may have respect for the player of the hour, there is one NBA star that will always hold a fond place in his heart as the greatest to ever do it.
"I'm an MJ fan. If you asked me who the GOAT is, I'm going to say MJ," he shared about his basketball idol Michael Jordan. "But I give credit where credit is due, and I think [LeBron] is a leader in the NBA both on and off the court. We need him to continue to do what he's doing and we need more people like him."
Of course considering he's a big fan of Michael, he's watched every episode of the People's Choice Awards-nominated hit docuseries The Last Dance.
"Whether you grew up watching Michael Jordan or it was after your time, to me it was the coolest series ever," he shared. "To me I don't think it's something that can really be replicated. Whereas other shows like The Bachelor are great but its on every season. I think in a great way it humanized Michael Jordan. For me, it made me respect him even more."
When it comes to music, for Nick there is one artist that is simply a cut above the rest.
"I'm a big Justin Bieber fan," he shared about his fellow nominee. "Changes is a great album, and I just find myself listening to those songs more than the other nominees. It's the one I dance to the most."
To see if Nick takes home the PCAs trophy for Pop Podcast of 2020 and who else will be crowned a winner, tune into the official show this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.!