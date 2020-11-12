The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched & More E! Shows Renewed

It's a great day for TV.
Botched docs Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, the Bradshaw family and more of your favorite TV personalities are officially returning to the small screen in 2021, because E! announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 that a number of the network's shows were picked up for new seasons!
The Bradshaw Bunch—which follows legendary quarterback, television-broadcast icon, actor and championship quarter horse breeder Terry Bradshaw and his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, as they juggle family, fame and farm life—just had its season one finale, but lucky for fans, the E! docuseries will be back for a second season.
Hopefully this time around, Terry won't find himself going quarantine crazy.
Another fan-favorite is Botched, which is back for a seventh season that's bound to be wild as Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow are up against their most challenging and unique cases yet!
In this season of Botched, patients who have been told their conditions can't be fixed or in some cases even explained, will seek help from the doctors who must devise innovative techniques resulting in renewed self-confidence.
Some of the cases you can expect to see include a woman with four breasts, all of which lactated during pregnancy; a woman whose butt implants migrated to her hips; a surfer with a mysterious mass on his stomach and a woman with a growth on her neck that no other doctor has been able to identify.
It's safe to say we can't wait to see what the plastic surgeon pros bring to the table!
In more good news, E! True Hollywood Story is set to return for a second season.
This time, the iconic series will examine some of the most compelling personalities and stories that have shaped or shifted pop culture, such as the lives of actor and producer Brad Pitt, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B, among others.
The season will also include episodes covering broader topics and themes, such as Trans in Hollywood, Celebrity Comebacks and Hollywood Mysteries.
If 2021 just seems too long to wait, you're in luck: Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, Kevin Hart is returning to host Celebrity Game Face!
The new episodes include a holiday-themed special and an episode in which past celebrity contestants come back for redemption.
As fans of the hilarious game show may recall, Kevin leads teams through a fun and LOL-worthy game night with the hopes of winning the "Hart of Champion" trophy and award money for their charity of choice.
Each team competes in at-home games such as "Pointing the Finger" where teammates must guess personal questions by pointing at each other, "Suck It Up" where players race to slurp an entire fruit tape and guest judge Laurieann Gibson will judge the returning challenge "Tik Talk" where teammates act out popular dance moves.
Celebrity pairings on the new episodes include Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman, Taran Killam and Ronnie Kimble, Adrienne Houghton and Israel Houghton, Justin Long and Christian Long and many more!
As Kevin says in the above Celebrity Game Face teaser, "Break out the egg nog and roast some chestnuts!"
Watch the rest of the trailer to see what shenanigans you can expect, and don't miss Celebrity Game Face's special holiday episode, airing Tuesday, Dec. 1 on E!
You can also catch up with a number of E! shows on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)