Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation After 2020 CMA Awards

Kelsea Ballerini set the record straight on any and all pregnancy rumors after performing at the 2020 CMA Awards. See her epic clap back on social media.

Kelsea Ballerini is not afraid to clear the air. 

After performing at the 2020 CMA Awards on Nov. 11, the country singer was on cloud nine. But when scrolling through Twitter the next day, Kelsea couldn't help but spot a follower commenting on her figure.

"Could our sweet adorable @KelseaBallerini be pregnant???" the user wrote. Kelsea decided to set the record straight while also delivering a quick lesson on being polite.

"I'm sure you mean well, but it's incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," Kelsea shared. "I'm not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I'd want to share that in my own time when I felt ready. Let's not judge bloat levels on the internet."

During the award show, Kelsea stepped out in a strapless red and green Dolce & Gabbana floral gown styled by Molly Dickson. Makeup artist Kelsea Deenihan helped with glam including the star's red hot lip.

Twitter users aside, the 27-year-old has a big reason to celebrate today. Kelsea debuted a new version of her hit single "hole in the bottle" with the one and only Shania Twain.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA

"They say don't meet your heroes...unless your hero is Shania Twain...then meet her, know her, and make music with her," Kelsea explained. "She's inspired me in every way and has become a mentor and friend and added some major sass and spice to hole in the bottle the way only Shania could."

Shania added, "She's an incredible raw talent. I love ‘hole in the bottle,' it really speaks to my own sense of humor and it was so cool to get to do it with a friend."

As Kelsea's music career continues to soar to new heights, the People's Choice Awards nominee is always one to stay humble. After all, the singer found herself in the Nashville airport on Nov. 12 walking around with a sparking accessory after her luggage was a bit too heavy.

"Performed on the CMAs last night," she shared while walking around in a cozy Tribe Kelley sweatshirt. "And walking through the airport with my performance shoes in my hand because my bag was overweight for my southwest flight this morning."

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

