Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Carole Middleton Reveals Her Holiday Plans With Grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton’s mom Carole Middleton detailed how she and her grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plan to keep a holiday tradition alive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Mona Thomas Nov 12, 2020 5:26 PMTags
HolidaysKate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Related: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Kids Honor Healthcare Workers

Carole Middleton is making the most of these socially-distanced holidays. 

On Nov. 11, Kate Middleton's mom wrote a sweet message on her company page, Party Pieces, about how she plans to celebrate the holiday season with her royal grandchildren Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. 

"We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what's really important this Christmas," she wrote. "For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I'll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later!"

As she continued, "Curating our Christmas ranges gave me some joy and escapism, and I hope they help you feel the same."

While Grandma Carole spends her time at home at the Bucklebury Manor, the princes and princess will presumably be opening their presents elsewhere.

photos
Relive Prince William and Kate Middleton's Wedding Day on Their 9-Year Anniversary

Though the inside of the mega home is highly exclusive, Kate gave a sneak peek into her and Prince William's Kensington Palace living room earlier this week. 

During a Zoom call on Nov. 10, the mother of three spoke to a few British Armed Forces families who lost their loved ones in war.

Rupert Hartley/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

3

Trista Sutter Says Producers Had Storylines for Her Bachelorette Party

The photos included George and Charlotte's first day of school, Prince William on his 2018 solo trip to Africa and an adorable shot of George from his 6th birthday party in 2019. Surely there will be more special moments captured this holiday season to add to the collection. 

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough Alludes to Feeling “Lost” After Ryan Seacrest Split

2

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Snow Owls

3

Patrick Schwarzenegger Talks Sister Katherine's First Months as a Mom

4

Hilary Duff on Misconceptions She Had About Sex When She Was Younger

5

Nikki Bella Gives Artem Chigvintsev Scary News About Baby Matteo

Latest News

Exclusive

Nikki Bella Weighs in on Artem & Carrie Ann Inaba's DWTS Drama

The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched & More E! Shows Renewed

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for November 14-15

WandaVision Has a Premiere Date on Disney+

Every Photo From Dream Kardashian's Disney-Themed 4th Birthday Party

Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and More Performing at the 2020 AMAs

Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Pregnancy Speculation After CMA Awards