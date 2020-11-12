Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination

Chadwick Boseman's last performance has earned him his first posthumous award, more than two months after his death.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, it was announced that the Black Panther star, who died at age 43 in late August after battling colon cancer, received a IFP Gotham Award for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The '20s-era film, in which Boseman plays a trumpet player alongside main star Viola Davis, marks the actor's final movie. It is set for release in select theaters and on Netflix on Dec. 18.

Boseman won 10 awards for his acting throughout his career. He won the 2019 NAACP Image Award for Black Panther. He also won two 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards for his performance as T'Challa/Black Panther in the hit Marvel film, as well as the 2018 BET Award for Best Actor for both Black Panther and Marshall.

Also in 2018, he won the E! People's Choice Award for Male Movie Star for Black Panther. In 2019, he and his co-stars in the film took home the prestigious SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.