The Future of Vanderpump Rules Revealed

Pour yourself a Pumptini and grab some goat cheese balls, because we've got some Vanderpump Rules news to share.
E! News has learned that filming for Vanderpump Rules is still on hold and no date has been set for when the cast will resume production. In fact, according to an E! News source, "There is now no timeline for the show's return."
The insider continued, "With so many uncertainties during the COVID pandemic, showrunners are telling the crew that the show has not been cancelled, but the upcoming season is currently on hold, and asking them to please sit tight until the future is more clear."
Traditionally, Bravo cameras film the Pump Rules cast during the summer months. Yet, production was unable to begin season nine as Lisa Vanderpump's restaurants (and the setting for the show) were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. SUR and PUMP have since reopened.
As for the cast, past and present Vanderpump Rules stars are facing a baby boom as Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder are all currently pregnant.
Speaking of Stassi, in June, the Next Level Basic author and Kristen Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to law enforcement over a false robbery claim.
Later that month, the former reality stars issued the following statement via their crisis manager: "Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished. Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."
Additionally, Bravo cut ties with Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, who both joined the cast for season 8, after offensive tweets from both men resurfaced online. They both issued public apologies in January.
Vanderpump Rules' longtime cast also includes Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor and James Kennedy.
You can binge past episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)