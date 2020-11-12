The Crown Cast Teases Season 4 in Behind-the-Scenes First Look

We're just days away from one of the most anticipated premieres of 2020: Season four of The Crown.
Season four introduces both Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin, meaning things are about to change for the onscreen version of the royal family. They're "box office characters," as described by director Benjamin Caron.
E! News has an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from season four that not only gives a little tease about what you'll be seeing this season but also finds the stars of the critically acclaimed series reflecting on their characters and the show.
Olivia Colman says the Queen is thinking she and Thatcher are going to be the best of friends, but unfortunately that's not how it went.
"Surely this is going to go really well...and it doesn't," she says. "They don't get on, and it's not the beautiful friendship that the Queen hopes it's going to be in the beginning."
Anderson says there's "a difference in their worlds."
Elsewhere, Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) is still trying to put Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell) behind him as he and Diana grow closer, and Diana grows more vocal.
"We meet her when she's 16 and we follow her through to when she's about 28," Corrin says. "[The show] explores everything from marriage to her discovering her voice and who she is."
Creator Peter Morgan laments how tough it is to write a show about something so very real.
"You're trying desperately to remain truthful about what you're writing about," he says, "whereas in fact, you're so burdened with what you know happens."
Watch the full clip below!
The Crown arrives Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.