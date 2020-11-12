Luke Combs Reacts to Being Named Most Likely to Cry at the 2020 CMA Awards

Related : Reba & Darius Rucker on Hosting 2020 CMAs & Performing Together

It was a beautiful crazy night for Luke Combs at the 2020 CMA Awards.

The artist won Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. But hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker had another honor in mind for the 30-year-old singer: most likely to cry during an acceptance speech.

After winning big at the award show, Combs reacted to the tearful superlative in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I feel like that's probably pretty valid, man," he said. "I've been known to shed a tear or two. I think I was more shocked than anything. I never expect to win anything. I'm never the guy that feels like he deserves anything. You know, I just went up there and said what I felt like needed to be said. I'm glad that I didn't cry. That would have saved me a little bit of an embarrassment, I guess. But I have been known to cry in the past, so I am not surprised that was their answer."