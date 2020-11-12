Luke Combs Reacts to Being Named Most Likely to Cry at the 2020 CMA Awards

It was a beautiful crazy night for Luke Combs at the 2020 CMA Awards.
The artist won Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11. But hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker had another honor in mind for the 30-year-old singer: most likely to cry during an acceptance speech.
After winning big at the award show, Combs reacted to the tearful superlative in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I feel like that's probably pretty valid, man," he said. "I've been known to shed a tear or two. I think I was more shocked than anything. I never expect to win anything. I'm never the guy that feels like he deserves anything. You know, I just went up there and said what I felt like needed to be said. I'm glad that I didn't cry. That would have saved me a little bit of an embarrassment, I guess. But I have been known to cry in the past, so I am not surprised that was their answer."
McEntire and Rucker nominated Combs for the pretend prize during an interview with Daily Pop ahead of the award show. However, this wasn't the only fake accolade they doled out. They also named Lady A's Charles Kelley most likely to fall down during a performance and Miranda Lambert most likely to accidentally curse. Rucker even nominated himself for most likely to forget the words to his own song.
Combs has certainly had a lot to celebrate lately. In addition to racking up awards for his music, the country music star wed his longtime love Nicole Hocking in August.
"Newlywed life is exciting," Combs told E! News. "You know, it's been a really great, bright spot on this dark year. I am thankful to have my wife by my side. I am thankful for tonight to have been in the room with some of my peers and got to play music with my band. We've been really enjoying our time at home and our time with each other. So, I am enjoying it, man. It's a good night!"
