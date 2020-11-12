Carly Pearce Reveals Her Teeth Were Knocked Out in "Scary" Accident Before the 2020 CMA Awards

Country music's biggest night is officially in full effect!
The 2020 Country Music Awards kicked off with a bang. From eye-catching fashion on the red carpet to an incredible lineup of performers, the annual ceremony has been one to remember.
While this year's live broadcast looks slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker made sure it was full of fun and lighthearted moments.
But they weren't the only ones stealing the show. Carly Pearce nailed her duet performance with Charles Kelley after Lee Brice dropped out following a positive COVID-19 test.
Singing her chart-topping tune "I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly was in her element. In fact, she was so in the zone, no one even realized that she has been recovering from a hard fall that left her without any front teeth.
The 30-year-old star exclusively tells E! News the incident happened on Halloween, leaving her looking unrecognizable.
"I fell and knocked my two front teeth out," she shares of the accident. "I had a bunch of stitches in my mouth, looked completely different than what I looked like right now, and it was kind of scary because I knew I was going into the biggest week of my life."
The "Call Me" singer also admits that she was worried about her CMA Awards performance because everything was "so bad" after her fall.
"It looked really bad. It was scary. I was just really fortunate to get doctors that helped and knew the pressure I was under," Carly explains. "But with every day, I was like, 'Please Lord, let my face heal so I can do this' because this is such a huge moment."
But it's safe to say Carly isn't tripping over her hard fall. In fact, she celebrated an early win ahead of the CMA Awards. She took home the Musical Event of the Year Award for her single "I Hope You're Happy Now," which features Lee.
"I am just really grateful," she told E! News. "I am happy now!"
Plus, her enchanting emerald-green gown was worthy of its own award. The "Closer to You" singer lit up the room in a strapless design by Retrofete, which she revealed was picked out by her mother.
"So proud to say that my mama & I styled this look together this year," she shared on Instagram. "What a dream night already."
The CMA Awards proved to be a big night for Carly, and she's hoping to keep that same momentum in 2021.
"I feel like 2020 has shown me what can happen in your career and to your life," she told E! News. "I am just going into the new year excited about new music, excited about this chapter for me and just feeling really good."