Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's 2020 CMA Awards Date Night Is More Special Than You Think

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s red carpet appearance at the 2020 CMA Awards marks a rare date night for the couple. Find out how they celebrated in Nashville

Now this is a date night done right.

When it was time to attend the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Carrie Underwood wasn't celebrating alone. Instead, the American Idol winner had husband Mike Fisher by her side as they enjoyed the show from Nashville's Music City Center. 

While on the red carpet, Carrie sported a sparkling Yousef Al Jasmi dress that revealed some leg. As for the country singer's glam, Melissa Schleicher deserves credit for perfecting the hair and makeup.

Not to be outdone, Mike looked handsome in a classic suit and tie as he supported his superstar wife and posed for photographers.

So what makes this evening out so special? As it turns out, the couple hasn't walked a red carpet together since the 2019 CMA Awards nearly one year ago. But if there was ever a time to step out, this award show is the perfect time.

During the show, Carrie was nominated for Entertainer of the Year as well as Female Vocalist of the Year.

And even though she previously stepped down as host for the CMA Awards, Carrie wanted to support this year's co-hosts, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

"I will always treasure every show," Carrie wrote on Instagram when stepping down as host in December 2019. "I'm so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years. It's hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I've decided that it's time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do."

For those wondering what quarantine life has been like for the pair, Carrie has been working on a new Christmas album as well as expanding Calia by Callie.

And yes, Carrie and Mike made time to celebrate a major anniversary this past summer. "Been married for 10 years, but he's still my boyfriend..." she wrote on Instagram.

Couple goals! 

