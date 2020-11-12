Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Maren Morris Brings the Heat to 2020 CMA Awards in Lingerie-Inspired Ensemble

Maren Morris wowed at the 2020 CMA Awards in a revealing, lacey outfit as she walked the red carpet with husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren Morris turned up the temperature at the 2020 CMA Awards

"The Middle" singer walked the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in a black lacey outfit and classy gold chandelier earrings. The fuego look featured a black two-piece and a lingerie-inspired sheer robe, which basically means she can jump into bed after the big night.

The mom's night out came after a pretty low-key morning with "3 cups of coffee and changing diapers," as she wrote on Instagram earlier in the day.

Maren, who won Single of the Year for "The Bones," is set to perform later at the award show. She teased that she was inspired by the Backstreet Boys' album Millennium. Also rocking the stage with performances tonight are Miranda Lambert, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay.

Maren has had quite the years of ups and downs. The 30-year-old and her husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child in March, a boy named Hayes.

photos
Stars Arrive at the 2020 CMA Awards

However, she experienced a lot of backlash from mommy shamers after she posted a picture of her son without a life vest. She said, "for some reason it feels like an extra betrayal when it's another mother shaming another mother."

She decided to no longer show her son's face on social media. And with her tour being rescheduled, the "Better Than We Found It" activist feels this year "was just a lot mentally and physically."

Also at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, more stars including Charlie Puth and Reba McEntire showed off their finest fashion when they walked the red carpet.

And keep watching to see who takes home the country music prizes, as Taylor Hill, Jake Owen and Patrick Schwarzenegger are among tonight's presenters.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

