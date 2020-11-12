Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Look Pretty in Pink as They Attend 2020 CMA Awards

Related : Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are looking mighty fine in their pink ensembles.

The singer and police officer walked the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet in coordinated looks, with Miranda wearing a retro, baby pink dress from Alex Perry and hot pink pointed toe heels. Her handsome husband sported black pants, a gray suit jacket and a matching baby pink tie. To sum it all up: They were pretty in pink!

It only makes sense that all eyes are on Miranda and her hubby. After all, she leads the pack of nominees at tonight's show, with seven nods total.

One of those awards she's already won, taking home the statue for Music Video of the Year for her video for "Bluebird." The big news was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Nov. 11, ensuring that Miranda had a "great" start to her day.

Her fans are hoping she will clinch the prize for Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year too.