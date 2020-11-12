Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

CMA Awards 2020: See Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and More Stars on the Red Carpet

The CMA Awards kicked off with a bang—especially with the fun, fierce and fabulous fashion. See all of the stars who showed up and showed out at the annual event.

It's that time of year! 

The 2020 Country Music Awards are in full effect, which means the biggest and brightest stars are pulling out all of the stops. And because this year's live broadcast will look slightly different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are making sure it's one memorable ceremony.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who are co-hosting the awards show in the heart of Nashville, previously told E! News tonight is going to be unlike any other.

The list of performers alone are proof. Case in point? Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay will sing their hit collab "10,000 Hours." Plus, Charlie PuthJason Aldean, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and many others will take the stage later tonight.

As for the nominees? Country music royalty and emerging artists are all vying for an award. However, Miranda, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice can all rest easy. In the morning, it was announced they each earned trophies ahead of the night.

But before the annual ceremony kicks off and more awards are handed out, see who showed up and showed out for the annual ceremony. From glitzy gowns to eye-catching suits and flashy accessories, get lost in the fashion in our gallery below.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Carrie Underwood

The award-winning singer proves once again why she's the queen of red carpet fashion. Case in point? Her diamond-adorned gown is truly a sight to see.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Kelsea Ballerini

One word: wow! The singer drops jaws with her strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which features an explosion of red roses and breathtaking embroidery.

ABC
Miranda Lambert

Pretty in pink! Miranda adds a pop of color to the red carpet with her Barbie-colored dress by Alex Perry and matching heels.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Lauren Alaina

Lauren brings the glitz and the glamour with her blinding skintight gown at the 2020 CMA Awards.

ABC
Maren Morris

One hot mama! Maren goes glam for the annual awards shows with her larger-than-life ensemble.

ABC
Charlie Puth

Charlie makes people swoon on the red carpet with his white-hot ensemble by Prada at the 2020 CMA Awards.

ABC
Gabby Barrett

The singer shines bright on the red carpet with her glimmering gown, which includes a mesmerizing cape.

ABC
Reba McEntire

Reba makes a grand entrance in her sparkly ensemble that she pairs with knee-high boots and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings.

ABC
Dierks Bentley

The country icon opts for a casual-chic ensemble for the star-studded ceremony.

ABC
Taylor Hill

The supermodel stuns in a structured black pantsuit, which features gold details and a geometrical neckline.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Carly Pearce

Green with envy! The "Call Me" singer makes heads turn with her enchanting emerald-colored dress by Retrofefe at the CMA Awards. 

ABC
Little Big Town

The country group attends the ceremony in their finest fashion.

ABC
Darius Rucker

Before Darius takes the stage to co-host the show with Reba, he strikes a pose on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Thomas Rhett

Looking dapper! Thomas goes for a classic tuxedo and proves less is more.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

Two words: relationship goals! The dynamic duo makes a grand entrance at the star-studded ceremony.

ABC
Tenille Townes

The Canadian star leaves her dress at home and wears a jazzy jumpsuit instead.

ABC
Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs

The country star arrives on the red carpet with his wife, who dazzles in a pink velvet dress.

ABC
Caylee Hammack

The singer lights up the room with a red hot, hot, hot dress.

ABC
Old Dominon

The group appears to have gotten the same fashion memo because they match in all-black suits on the red carpet.

ABC
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

All eyes are on the pair, who seemingly twin with their touches of pink on the red carpet.

ABC
Tara Diffie

The best accessory? A denim jacket, of course! Tara graces the red carpet in a blush-colored gown that's decked out in sequins.

ABC
Ingrid Andress

Ingrid skips the typical dress and opts for a sleek and chic jumpsuit.

ABC
Abby Champion & Patrick Schwarzenegger

The couple that matches together, stays together.

ABC
Ashley McBryde

The musician looks anything but blue! Ashley dazzles on the red carpet in a vibrant sapphire gown at the annual ceremony.

ABC
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

It's a parent's night out! Carrie and Mike give people heart-eyes with their adorable red carpet appearance at the CMA Awards.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Laura Veltz

You can never go wrong with a little black dress, and Laura Veltz's fabulous design is proof.

ABC
Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

Tonight's host is here! Reba stuns on the red carpet with her love by her side, Rex Linn.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA
Chris Tomlin & Lauren Bricken

It's a party of three! The couple walks the red carpet with Lauren showing off her growing baby bump in a glitzy black gown.

ABC
Morgan Wallen

The singer dons a burgundy tux at the annual event.

ABC
Charley Pride

The music legend attends the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

