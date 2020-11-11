What to Expect From New Seasons of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med

It's a big night if you love TV and the city of Chicago.

NBC's Chicago shows are all about to make their return, and there's a whole lot to cover. Not only is there the usual drama to deal with as Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD head into new seasons, but they've all got to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and civll unrest that had and continue to have a huge impact on hospitals, fire stations and police precincts.

How will these fictional dramas take on the real life drama that COVID-19 has brought into all of our lives? How have the writers' plans changed in the past eight months?

Ahead of their premieres tonight, we got a little bit of scoop about what to expect from Chicago Med and Chicago Fire from the people in charge. You may be pleased to learn that there are some "white dresses and tuxedos" in somebody's future...